A person accused of Accosting Rep. Nancy Mace at the Capitol has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge

December 17, 2024

A person who allegedly confronted U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace in a Capitol Office building entered a plea of not guilty on December 11th, denying the misdemeanor assault charge.

According to a police affidavit, James McIntyre, 33, of Chicago, approached South Carolina Republican Mace in the Rayburn House Office Building on December 10 and shook his hand in an “exaggerated, aggressive” way.

In a court filing, Mace, identified only by her initials, shared a series of social media messages recounting the incident. She described being physically accosted at the Capitol and expressed gratitude towards President-elect Donald Trump for reaching out to check on her well-being on December 11th.

“I’m going to be fine just as soon as the pain and soreness subside,” Mace wrote.

According to the affidavit, Mace refused medical treatment from a paramedic after her encounter with McIntyre. McIntyre was subsequently arrested by the Capitol Police on December 10th.

During the police interview, Mace recounted that McIntyre greeted her while shaking her hand and expressed the phrase, “Trans youth serve advocacy.” Mace recently introduced a resolution that seeks to prevent lawmakers and House employees from utilizing single-sex facilities that do not align with their biological sex. This proposal is specifically targeted towards Sarah McBride, a Delaware Democrat who made history as the first transgender individual to be elected to Congress.

After an arraignment in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, McIntyre’s release was ordered by a magistrate judge.

Attempts to contact an attorney for McIntyre were not immediately successful.

