Mississippi deputies detain a man in stolen U-Haul recovered on the interstate

Posted by Jan McDonald December 17, 2024

Mississippi deputies recovered a stolen U-Haul box truck and arrested a suspect Saturday morning following a traffic stop on I-20.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received an alert at 9:30 a.m. regarding a probable stolen U-Haul going westbound from Scott County to Rankin County. Deputies swiftly issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert to find the car.

Around the 56-mile marker on I-20 westbound, deputies spotted the truck. Deputies confirmed its stolen status before conducting a traffic stop and apprehending the driver, Jessie Lee Dennis Jr.

On December 11, the Capitol City Improvement District reported the U-Haul stolen. We notified the Capitol Police about the vehicle’s retrieval.

The Rankin County Detention Center charged Dennis with receiving stolen items. His bond is set at $25,000.

Authorities said the inquiry is still ongoing.

Jan McDonald
