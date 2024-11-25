New York Prohibited Pet Stores From Selling Dogs And Cats Beginning In December

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a reminder to retailers on Friday, stating that as of December 15th, pet stores will no longer be permitted to sell dogs, cats, or rabbits.

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in 2022, seeks to disrupt the puppy mill industry. This industry is known for its mass-breeding practices, mistreatment of animals, and the sale of sick pets at low prices. Retailers have been granted a two-year period to ensure they align with the requirements of the law.

“This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care,” James said in a press release . “New Yorkers interested in adding a furry friend to their family can still adopt a pet at a humane society, animal rescue, or a licensed breeder.”

The law gives retailers two options to keep selling these animals at pet stores: they can either “host adoption services in conjunction with animal shelters or rescue organizations” or “charge shelters or rescues a reasonable rental fee to use their space for adoptions.”

Pet businesses found to have violated the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act may face fines of up to $1,000 per offense.

The New York Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to pet businesses on November 15 to alert them of the deadline. In addition, “any dogs, cats, or rabbits sold before December 15, 2024, may not remain on the premises.”

“Not only will the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act help protect animals, it will also help protect consumers from purchasing sick animals,” the letter states, adding that the AG’s office “expects adherence to the law once it is in effect and will take reports of non-compliance seriously.”

In the United States, 45.5% of households own dogs and spend $580 per year on veterinary care for them, while 32.1% own cats and spend $433 per year on veterinary care. Only 0.7% of homes have rabbits.

Reference Article