Thief who targeted Dollar General stores across multiple states arrested after high-speed chase and crash

Evading a traffic stop is widely recognized as one of the most ill-advised actions a driver can take. Nevertheless, this exact scenario unfolded in New York when a man, who had just robbed a Dollar General store, attempted to flee the scene. Adding to his already extensive criminal record, he was also wanted for a series of previous robberies. Consequently, he now faces multiple charges as a result of his actions.

Not only did he evade a traffic stop, but he committed a string of thefts

There are various factors that can lead to a traffic stop, ranging from minor road infractions to more serious offenses. In a recent incident reported by The Centre Daily Times, employees at a Dollar General store in New York contacted the police to report a robbery. Shockingly, the store was robbed at gunpoint.

After approximately 15 minutes, the authorities located the suspect’s vehicle in a church parking lot and identified him as Brian Baritot, aged 40. Subsequently, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but he managed to evade them by speeding away. Although there is limited information regarding the pursuit, it culminated in a collision. What is known, however, is that Baritot exhibited disruptive conduct following the crash, necessitating the deployment of a taser by the police. Consequently, they proceeded to apprehend the individual.

During the traffic stop, the police proceeded to search the car and placed him in handcuffs. Their search revealed a knife located in the center console, which is believed to be the same weapon used in the robbery at Dollar General. It has been discovered that he was wanted in connection with other robberies that occurred at various Dollar General locations and banks in New York and Pennsylvania. The individual now faces felony charges for robbery, fleeing, and making terroristic threats, in addition to four misdemeanors. It is worth noting that he was denied bail and is scheduled for a hearing on December 4th.

Reference Article