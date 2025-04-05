Oxford Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

An Oxford man has been arrested after an investigation into allegations of child sexual assault.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office stated that on March 27, deputies received a complaint about the alleged abuse.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Oxford resident Kerriun Montrell Kinds, 29.

On March 31, Kinds was arrested and accused of molesting a youngster for carnal motives. He was sent to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

He later went before a Justice Court judge, who set his bond at $50,000. However, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

