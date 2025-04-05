Oxford Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

Posted by Danny Smith April 5, 2025

An Oxford man has been arrested after an investigation into allegations of child sexual assault.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office stated that on March 27, deputies received a complaint about the alleged abuse.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Oxford resident Kerriun Montrell Kinds, 29.

On March 31, Kinds was arrested and accused of molesting a youngster for carnal motives. He was sent to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

He later went before a Justice Court judge, who set his bond at $50,000. However, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

