6 People Injured In Overnight Storms In Mississippi

Overnight storms injured at least six people in north Mississippi.

Violent storms slammed through the northern part of the state and several other states on Wednesday night, April 2, and Thursday morning.

Governor Tate Reeves reported three injuries in Tippah County, two in Tate County, and one in Marshall County.

He reported no deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

He also reported damage to at least 60 homes in Bolivar, Marshall, Tate, and Tippah counties as of Thursday afternoon.

Marshall County reported damage to 40 homes. Tate County reported damage to 16 homes. Tippah County reported damage to three homes, while Bolivar County recorded damage to one.

Some of the damage occurred in the Walnut Lake area, which borders Tippah and Benton counties.

Authorities continue to analyze damage reports, and the number of destroyed homes is expected to rise.

