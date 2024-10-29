Navy Officer Admits to Illegally Selling Military Equipment Online

Posted by Jan McDonald October 29, 2024

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Shawn Claude Crowell, 40, admitted to stealing and selling military equipment through online platforms, leading to his guilty plea for theft of government property. This announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents reveal that Crowell was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk from December 2022 to September 2024, where he served with the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Court records confirm that his role included inspecting and inventorying military equipment for the Command, giving him access to high-value assets and making the thefts possible.

Between January and June 2023, Crowell took several pieces of government-issued equipment without permission. He managed to steal seven sets of Night Vision Goggles, two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses, and eight battery packs specifically designed for night vision devices.

According to court filings, the stolen items had a total value of at least $164,646. It is reported that Crowell sold five sets of stolen night vision goggles online between February and May 2023, earning approximately $19,947 from these transactions.

In court documents, it was revealed that on March 8, 2023, Crowell put up a listing for two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses. These lenses are subject to regulation under the International Trafficking in Arms Regulations. Eventually, they were sold for $300. Additionally, on April 1, 2023, Crowell sold eight battery packs for $500.

On May 10, 2023, agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) conducted an interview with Crowell and subsequently searched his vehicle. During the search, investigators were able to recover one of the stolen night vision goggles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has stated that Crowell could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 11, 2025.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.