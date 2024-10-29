Navy Officer Admits to Illegally Selling Military Equipment Online

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Shawn Claude Crowell, 40, admitted to stealing and selling military equipment through online platforms, leading to his guilty plea for theft of government property. This announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents reveal that Crowell was stationed at Naval Station Norfolk from December 2022 to September 2024, where he served with the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Court records confirm that his role included inspecting and inventorying military equipment for the Command, giving him access to high-value assets and making the thefts possible.

Between January and June 2023, Crowell took several pieces of government-issued equipment without permission. He managed to steal seven sets of Night Vision Goggles, two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses, and eight battery packs specifically designed for night vision devices.

According to court filings, the stolen items had a total value of at least $164,646. It is reported that Crowell sold five sets of stolen night vision goggles online between February and May 2023, earning approximately $19,947 from these transactions.

In court documents, it was revealed that on March 8, 2023, Crowell put up a listing for two Matbock Tarsier Eclipse lenses. These lenses are subject to regulation under the International Trafficking in Arms Regulations. Eventually, they were sold for $300. Additionally, on April 1, 2023, Crowell sold eight battery packs for $500.

On May 10, 2023, agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) conducted an interview with Crowell and subsequently searched his vehicle. During the search, investigators were able to recover one of the stolen night vision goggles.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has stated that Crowell could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 11, 2025.

Reference Article