A 63-year-old Frisco City man died in a motorcycle crash in Escambia County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to troopers, the collision occurred around 2:45 p.m. when the man was driving a motorcycle and collided with a ditch and a fence before crashing on Alabama 21, about 13 miles north of Atmore, throwing him from the motorcycle.

ALEA pronounced the individual deceased on the spot.

No more information has been shared.

Reference Article