Multi-agency Task Force Arrested Drug Trafficking Ring In Tennessee

Brantley Miller, 39, of Humboldt, Tennessee, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison by United States District Court Judge S. Thomas Anderson. This sentence comes as a result of his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

A multi-agency task force initiated an investigation into illegal drug distribution in the West Tennessee region in 2019, as confirmed by evidence presented in court.

The department revealed that they discovered Kendall Young, Cortez Jackson, and several others engaging in the shipment of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana from California to Tennessee for redistribution. To uncover this illegal activity, agents employed various investigative tactics, including controlled narcotics purchases, search warrants for suspicious packages, and other methods.

Law enforcement confirmed that they seized over 32 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 101 grams of fentanyl, and three firearms during the investigation.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, a number of co-conspirators have also admitted guilt and have been given the following sentences:

Young, a 32-year-old resident of Humboldt, TN, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for firearm possession. Additionally, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Jackson, a 29-year-old resident of Humboldt, TN, was sentenced to 134 months in prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy. He will also serve five years of supervised release.

Vanessa Umanzor, a 28-year-old resident of Huntingdon, TN, has been sentenced to 43 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Her charges involve a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Tristen Teague, a 28-year-old resident of Paris, TN, has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Teague was involved in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Orlando Sangster, a 35-year-old resident of Humboldt, TN, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Jonathan Sandoval, a 31-year-old resident of Chula Vista, CA, has been sentenced to 120 months in prison along with five years of supervised release. His conviction stems from his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Dejahn Jarrett, a 31-year-old resident of Spring Valley, CA, has been sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Ronnie Young, a 69-year-old resident of Humboldt, TN, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Jaycent Montrell Pankey, a 28-year-old resident of Jackson, TN, has been sentenced to 42 months in prison and one year of supervised release. His conviction stems from using a phone for drug distribution.

Devon Avery Landers, a 53-year-old resident of Jackson, TN, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Joel Lynn Arnold, a 45-year-old resident of Lexington, TN, was sentenced to 84 months in prison and four years of supervised release for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Reference Article