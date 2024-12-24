A Police Officer Was Killed In A Grocery Store Shooting In North Carolina Just Days Before Christmas

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday morning at a Greensboro Food Lion grocery store in North Carolina, where a police officer lost his life when an armed individual started shooting inside the establishment.

Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan, 44, was the first responder to the store following a 911 call reporting a suspicious man who may have been armed.

According to a news release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the man shot Horan after a brief struggle and then fled the scene by car around 11 a.m.

According to the release, Horan was unable to draw or fire his weapon due to time constraints.

After almost two hours, law enforcement officials confirmed that they located the man driving in Johnston County. Deputies from the Johnston County and Sampson County sheriffs’ offices engaged in a pursuit as the vehicle entered Sutton Town.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop on I-40 near the Duplin County line, as stated in the release. Without any complications, the unidentified man behind the wheel was apprehended and taken into custody.

Authorities have stated that charges are pending in the case. The investigation is being led by the SBI, at the request of the Guilford County District Attorney.

The police department praised Horan as a devoted husband and father who had an excellent standing within the department and the community.

“We ask that you please keep his family, friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers,” a spokesperson said Monday afternoon.

“Food Lion is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred at our store located at 4709 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro,” the company wrote in the statement. “We express our deepest condolences to the officer’s family and friends.”

Food Lion is currently working alongside authorities and is fully cooperating with them. As a result, the store will remain closed during this time.

According to the statement, the company is offering assistance and resources to its employees during this challenging period.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has released a statement on social media, expressing his ongoing communication with local and state law enforcement regarding the shooting.

According to Cooper, “We have deployed a substantial number of state law enforcement personnel who are assisting with the response.”

According to officials, Horan has been a member of the Greensboro Police Department since 2018.

