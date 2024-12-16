Top 10 Rare Most Valuable Pokémon Cards in Paldea Evolved

Released on June 9, 2023, Paldea Evolved marks the second international set in the Scarlet & Violet series of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). Building upon the themes introduced in the first set, Paldea Evolved introduces new Pokémon and Trainers from the Scarlet & Violet video games, continuing the series’ innovative design and mechanics.

The set brings back fan favorites, introduces rare and competitive cards, and introduces new ways for collectors to engage with the game. In this article, we will explore the key elements of Paldea Evolved, from its rarity system to the top cards that have captivated players and collectors alike.

The Core Themes of Paldea Evolved

As the second set in the Scarlet & Violet series, Paldea Evolved is built on the same key themes that made the initial release so impactful. Fans are introduced to even more Pokémon and Trainers from the Scarlet & Violet video games, with many appearing for the first time in card form. The inclusion of Pokémon ex—high-end Rule Box Pokémon—returns as a major highlight for both competitive players and collectors. Additionally, the Tera mechanic continues its role in shaping gameplay by providing certain Pokémon with immunity to damage from opposing Benched Pokémon, adding another strategic layer to the game.

One of the standout features of this set is the continuation of the new rarity system that was first introduced in Scarlet & Violet. The rarity system includes Ultra Rares, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Hyper Rares, with 86 secret rare cards in total. These cards have roughly equivalent pull rates, making it difficult to predict which cards will emerge as the most valuable, further intensifying the excitement of pack openings and the competition among collectors.

Paldea Evolved Rarity and Pull Rates

The Paldea Evolved set features a complex rarity system designed to keep both players and collectors on their toes. The pull rates for different rarities are as follows:

Ultra Rare : 0.26% ± 0.11%

Illustration Rare : 0.21% ± 0.10%

Special Illustration Rare : 0.21% ± 0.10%

Hyper Rare : 0.20% ± 0.09%

With no significant difference in supply between these rarities, demand plays a crucial role in determining the market value of each card. As a result, Paldea Evolved has become a fascinating test ground for the game’s new characters and Pokémon, where every Illustration Rare, regardless of rarity, has an equal chance to become a sought-after card depending on its appeal to the community.

The Top 10 Most Valuable Cards in Paldea Evolved

While the entire Paldea Evolved set features incredible artwork and gameplay potential, certain cards have risen to the top in terms of value and popularity. Here are the ten most valuable cards in the set:

#10 Tinkaton ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Tinkaton ex, with its unique combination of cuteness and strength, has captured the hearts of both players and collectors. The Special Illustration Rare version features the Pokémon wielding its enormous hammer with a striking art style. Tinkaton ex’s competitive viability, especially with its Big Hammer attack, combined with its relative scarcity, has led to a high demand for this card.

#9 Boss’s Orders (Special Illustration Rare)

The Special Illustration Rare version of Boss’s Orders is highly sought after due to its essential role in competitive decks. The card offers a gust effect that’s crucial in nearly every Standard deck, making it one of the most reliable Trainer cards. The added fancy artwork in this version increases its desirability, as competitive cards with unique art are often prized by collectors.

#8 Chi-Yu ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Chi-Yu ex, one of the Treasures of Ruin, stands out not only for its powerful design but also for the stunning artwork by AKIRA EGAWA. Though its competitive playability may be limited, its fiery reds and golds make it an eye-catching card that commands a high price on the market.

#7 Iono (Ultra Rare)

Iono, a fan-favorite Gym Leader who doubles as a social media influencer, became an instant hit with the Paldea Evolved set. The Ultra Rare version of this card, featuring a vibrant full-art design, is a powerful support card in competitive play. Its unique effect, which disrupts the opponent’s hand, has made it an essential staple in many Standard decks, driving up its value.

#6 Super Rod (Hyper Rare)

The Hyper Rare version of Super Rod is one of the most valuable cards in the set, thanks to its widespread competitive utility. Despite not being flashy, the Super Rod is indispensable in many top-tier decks for recovering Pokémon and Energy from the discard pile. Its gold-colored design adds to its appeal, making it a highly sought-after collectible.

#5 Chien-Pao ex (Special Illustration Rare)

Chien-Pao ex is a fan-favorite for its cute yet fearsome appearance and competitive versatility. The Special Illustration Rare version is particularly prized for its dynamic artwork and the card’s ability to balance early-game defense with powerful late-game attacks. As one of the most valuable Treasures of Ruin cards, it is a must-have for many collectors.

#4 Tyranitar (Illustration Rare)

Tyranitar, a classic pseudo-Legendary Pokémon, makes a strong return in Paldea Evolved with a dramatic Illustration Rare card. Featuring Tyranitar silhouetted against a sunset, this card is a visual masterpiece. Fans of the iconic Pokémon appreciate this beautiful new addition, which has made it one of the most valuable non-Rule Box cards in the set.

#3 Raichu (Illustration Rare)

Raichu’s adorable and relaxed appearance in its Illustration Rare form has made it an unexpected top contender in terms of value. Despite not being a Rule Box Pokémon, Raichu’s charm and the striking artwork have caused it to outperform many Hyper Rare cards. Fans of the Pokémon and collectors of unique illustrations are eager to own this card.

#2 Iono (Special Illustration Rare)

The Special Illustration Rare version of Iono has exceeded all expectations. A Gym Leader and influencer, Iono became a sensation upon her release, and the Special Illustration Rare card has become one of the most sought-after in the entire Paldea Evolved set. This card has not only performed well in terms of competitive play but has also garnered significant attention from collectors, causing its price to skyrocket.

#1 Magikarp (Illustration Rare)

Perhaps the most surprising rise in value in Paldea Evolved is Magikarp. This seemingly simple card has quickly become the most valuable Illustration Rare in the set. Initially priced around $20 at release, Magikarp’s market value soared, reaching over $100 in March 2024. Its unexpected success is a testament to the power of unique artwork and fan nostalgia, with the card’s kaleidoscopic art style by Shinji Kanda helping it become a major collector’s item.

Conclusion: Paldea Evolved‘s Impact on Pokémon TCG

Paldea Evolved continues to build on the innovative themes and mechanics introduced in Scarlet & Violet, offering players and collectors a deeper, more exciting experience. The set’s new rarity system, combined with high demand for certain cards, makes it a fascinating example of how the Pokémon TCG continues to evolve. With competitive cards like Iono and Tinkaton ex alongside stunning illustrations like Magikarp, Paldea Evolved has solidified its place as a must-have set for both players and collectors alike. As we watch these cards’ values evolve over time, it’s clear that Paldea Evolved has left a lasting mark on the Pokémon TCG universe.

