Top 10 Most Valuable Pokémon Cards from the Stellar Crown Expansion!

The Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) has always captivated collectors and players alike, with each new set offering exciting opportunities to acquire rare and valuable cards. The Stellar Crown expansion is no exception, introducing a dazzling array of cards featuring Stellar-type Pokémon. With intricate artwork and vibrant designs, this set has quickly become a favorite among both collectors and players. In this article, we’ll explore the top 10 most expensive cards from the Stellar Crown expansion, highlighting what makes them so sought-after.

1. Terapagos ex SIR 170/142 – £100 – £160

The Terapagos ex SIR 170/142 card tops the list as the most valuable pull from the Stellar Crown set. Known for its stunning visual appeal, this card features Terapagos ex in all its sparkling glory. The vibrant rainbow borders, combined with intricate details and a colorful design, make this card a true showpiece. Its value has made it a top chase card, with collectors eager to get their hands on it.

2. Lacey SIR 172/142 – £120 – £50

The Lacey SIR 172/142 card comes in as a close second. While slightly overshadowed by Terapagos ex, this card remains one of the most expensive pulls in the set. Featuring Lacey, a member of the Blueberry League Elite Four, the artwork showcases a heated debate, filled with personality and intricate details. The card’s design and connection to the popular Elite Four make it a valuable addition to any collection.

3. Squirtle IR 148/142 – £70 – £35

For fans of the Kanto region, the Squirtle IR 148/142 card is a nostalgic gem. This illustration rare (IR) card features Squirtle splashing water on a playful Pidgey, capturing the charm and innocence of this iconic Pokémon. As one of the Kanto starters, Squirtle’s popularity boosts the card’s value, making it a highly collectible piece, especially for long-time fans of the series.

4. Hydrapple ex SIR 167/142 – £70 – £35

Hydrapple ex SIR 167/142 stands out for its unique rustic appearance. The card features Hydrapple ex, a Pokémon that takes on a sweet, yet rugged aesthetic. Its earthy tones and distinctive design make it a fan favorite, and its value reflects its popularity among collectors who appreciate both its visual appeal and its rarity.

5. Galvantula ex SIR 168/142 – £55 – £30

The Galvantula ex SIR 168/142 card is another standout in the Stellar Crown expansion. This card dazzles with its crystallized appearance and vibrant colors, giving it a distinctive look among the set’s many special illustration rares. The intricate details and shimmering rainbow borders elevate its appeal, making it a sought-after card for collectors and players alike.

6. Bulbasaur IR 143/142 – £55 – £25

The Bulbasaur IR 143/142 card is another nostalgic piece for fans of the original Pokémon games. This card features Bulbasaur in a beautifully detailed artwork, adding to the charm of the original Kanto starters. The synergy between this card and the Squirtle card from earlier in the set creates a perfect trio of collectible cards. Bulbasaur’s popularity ensures that this card holds its value and is a highly desirable pull.

7. Briar SIR 171/142 – £40 – £25

The Briar SIR 171/142 card showcases the excellent artistry of Stellar Crown’s special illustration rares. Briar’s character is brought to life with intricate visuals that add personality and depth to this supporter card. Its unique artwork and design make it a valuable card for collectors, and its popularity continues to grow within the TCG community.

8. Dachsbun ex SIR 169/142 – £40 – £18

Dachsbun ex SIR 169/142 may be one of the most delightful cards in the Stellar Crown set. Featuring Dachsbun ex, a Pokémon known for its sweet and adorable design, this card captures the charm of the Pokémon in a whimsical scene with pies and pastries. The fun, colorful artwork and the card’s appealing nature make it a favorite for collectors, even though it might not command as high a price as some of the rarer cards.

9. Terapagos ex HR 173/142 – £35 – £18

The Terapagos ex HR 173/142 card offers another version of Terapagos ex, this time as a gold hyper rare. The golden hue and striking design set it apart from the Special Illustration Rare version. While not as valuable as the Terapagos ex SIR card, it remains a highly coveted pull due to its scarcity and visual appeal. Its use in the game further adds to its desirability among players.

10. Area Zero Underdepths HR 174/142 – £40 – £15

Last but not least, the Area Zero Underdepths HR 174/142 card features a stunning crystallized cave theme that ties into the Stellar Crown set’s broader aesthetic. The card allows players to bench up to 8 different Pokémon, making it both a strategic and visually striking addition to any collection. Its shiny gold design ensures that it catches the eye of both collectors and competitive players.

Final Thoughts on Stellar Crown

The Stellar Crown expansion has set a new standard for stunning artwork and collectible value in the Pokémon TCG. From the intricate designs of Terapagos ex to the nostalgic charm of Squirtle and Bulbasaur, this set has something for everyone. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new collector, the Stellar Crown cards offer both beauty and value, making it one of the most exciting sets in the Scarlet & Violet era. Collectors and players alike will continue to enjoy pulling these cards from booster packs, knowing that each one holds a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered.

