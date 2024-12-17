A Venezuelan Man Has Been Accused After 3 People Killed In Crash Inside Tennessee Tunnel

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man is facing multiple charges after police claim he fled after causing a crash that killed three people in Tennessee.

According to the police report, the man acknowledged drinking a 12-pack of beer before driving. The crash occurred inside the East Ridge tunnels.

Arriving cops discovered that the vehicle had left the right side of the road, traveled up the concrete wall, and collided with the tunnel’s railing.

According to the investigation, a registered nurse witnessed the incident and told authorities that she and the driver, later identified as Yerson Ysaac Sanchez Rivera, attempted to rescue the victims from the debris.

The nurse also stated that she could not feel any pulses on the three victims. East Ridge later recognized them:

Kimberlyn Lopez Gallard, 29 years old

Edguar Medina, approximately 20-25 years old

Alexandra Vera, 24 years old

According to the complaint, when police came, Sanchez Rivera fled the scene, but officers apprehended him shortly thereafter.

The nurse identified him as the driver who caused the accident, claiming she saw the automobile speed past her just before it crashed.

According to online documents, Sanchez Rivera faces a number of charges, including:

Rivera is still in detention on a $270,000 bond.

Vehicular homicide x3

Failure to render aid x3

DUI

Reckless driving

Driving without license

Failure to maintain lane

Reference Article