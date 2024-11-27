Top 10 Most Expensive Football Cards of All Time

American football remains a dominant cultural phenomenon in the United States. With the NFL being the highest-valued professional sports league, it’s no wonder that trading cards featuring legendary players have become prized collectibles. From the league’s inception to the modern era, these cards encapsulate NFL history while commanding staggering prices in auctions. Below is a deep dive into some of the most valuable football trading cards, showcasing their legacy and allure.

1. Patrick Mahomes: A Modern Icon of Collectibles

2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Autographed Rookie Card #161

Auction Price: $4.3 million (July 2021)

$4.3 million (July 2021) Grading: BGS 8.5 (card), BGS 10 (signature)

BGS 8.5 (card), BGS 10 (signature) Rarity: Serial numbered 1/1

Patrick Mahomes’ 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Rookie Patch Autograph card reigns supreme in the football card hobby. Released as part of Panini’s premium collection, this card combines Mahomes’ immense talent and his record-breaking $450 million contract. Collectors view it as the ultimate symbol of modern NFL excellence.

2. Tom Brady: The GOAT’s Crown Jewel

2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Autograph Rookie Card #144

Auction Price: $3.1 million (June 2021)

$3.1 million (June 2021) Grading: BGS 9 (card), BGS 10 (signature)

BGS 9 (card), BGS 10 (signature) Rarity: Limited to 100 copies

Tom Brady’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Autograph card has earned its place in history, representing his unparalleled achievements, including seven Super Bowl wins. Its limited print run and exceptional condition make it a grail for collectors.

3. Jim Brown: A Pioneer of NFL Greatness

1958 Topps Rookie Card #62

Auction Price: $358,500 (November 2016)

$358,500 (November 2016) Grading: PSA 9

Jim Brown’s 1958 Topps rookie card celebrates one of the NFL’s greatest running backs. Despite a limited number of cards graded PSA 9, its historical significance and Brown’s legendary status continue to attract enthusiasts.

4. Another Brady Masterpiece

2000 SP Authentic Rookie Card #118

Auction Price: $312,000 (April 2021)

$312,000 (April 2021) Grading: BGS 10

BGS 10 Rarity: Limited to 1,250 copies

This card from Upper Deck highlights Tom Brady’s enduring legacy. With a sleek design and pristine grading, it remains a cornerstone for serious collectors.

5. Patrick Mahomes Strikes Again

2017 Panini Flawless Rookie Card #4

Auction Price: $312,000 (March 2021)

$312,000 (March 2021) Grading: BGS 7.5 (card), BGS 10 (signature)

BGS 7.5 (card), BGS 10 (signature) Rarity: Serial numbered 1/1

Panini’s Flawless collection showcases another Mahomes gem, reaffirming his dominance in the collectible card market. The combination of rarity and his rising career makes this card a hot commodity.

6. Bart Starr: A Packers Legend

1957 Topps Rookie Card #119

Auction Price: $288,000 (February 2017)

$288,000 (February 2017) Grading: PSA 9

Bart Starr’s 1957 rookie card captures the early days of the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl glory. With only three PSA 9 copies in existence, it stands as a testament to his storied career.

7. Joe Namath: Broadway Joe’s Unmatched Appeal

1965 Topps Rookie Card #122

Auction Price: $264,000 (February 2018)

$264,000 (February 2018) Grading: PSA 9

Joe Namath’s 1965 Topps rookie card immortalizes his Super Bowl III triumph and larger-than-life personality. Its vibrant design and scarcity make it a favorite among collectors.

8. Another Tom Brady Gem

2000 Bowman Chrome Rookie Card #236

Auction Price: $233,700 (March 2021)

$233,700 (March 2021) Grading: BGS 9.5

This refractor rookie card highlights Brady’s third appearance on the list, cementing his dominance in the trading card market. A BGS 10 version, if found, could push this card’s value even higher.

9. Walter Payton: The Icon of Running Backs

1976 Topps Rookie Card #148

Auction Price: $228,000 (February 2021)

$228,000 (February 2021) Grading: SGC Gold Label 10

Known for his groundbreaking career and powerful playing style, Walter Payton’s rookie card holds a special place in NFL history. Its top-tier grading adds to its premium value.

10. Bronko Nagurski: A Historical Treasure

1935 National Chicle Rookie Card #34

Auction Price: $174,000 (August 2019)

$174,000 (August 2019) Grading: PSA 8.5

As one of the earliest football cards ever produced, Bronko Nagurski’s 1935 National Chicle rookie card is a piece of NFL history. Representing the grit of early football, it remains a nostalgic and highly sought-after collectible.

From the early days of the NFL to the modern era, trading cards reflect the evolution of the sport and the players who shaped it. Whether it’s the unprecedented achievements of Tom Brady or the legendary careers of Jim Brown and Bart Starr, these cards are more than collectibles—they are timeless artifacts of football history. With values soaring, the passion for football cards shows no sign of slowing down.

