A man who stopped to photograph the ‘Florida Welcomes You’ sign caused a crash that killed his three nephews and niece

In a heartbreaking incident in Florida, a man from New York has been charged with the deaths of his niece and three nephews. The tragedy unfolded when he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road to capture photos of the iconic “Florida Welcomes You” sign. This unfortunate accident has resulted in a devastating loss for the family.

Marvin Redondo-Funes, aged 25, is currently being charged with four counts of aggravated homicide of a child. Additionally, he is facing charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license, which resulted in serious bodily injury.

At around 4 a.m. on July 1, 2023, the family was on a holiday trip from New York to Florida when the accident happened on Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida border.

Redondo-Funes slowed down to take a photo as they approached the welcome sign, going as slow as 1 or 2 mph. However, the driver of the vehicle behind failed to notice the drastic decrease in speed, resulting in a rear-end collision.

The speed limit on the highway is 70 mph, with a minimum speed requirement of 40 mph. Unfortunately, the back seat of the vehicle, which was designed for only three passengers, had all four children seated in it. Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services, three of the children were declared deceased at the accident site. Tragically, the fourth child succumbed to their injuries two days later while receiving medical care at the hospital.

To protect their privacy, the Mirror US reports that the names of the deceased minors have not been disclosed.

According to troopers, Redondo-Funes admitted to driving the vehicle. Police mentioned that his license had been suspended due to a court ruling. Fortunately, neither he nor his girlfriend sustained serious injuries. The other driver involved in the incident was also unharmed. The children, aged 10, 12, and two 14-year-olds, were heading to Miami, as stated on a GoFundMe website.

Redondo-Funes has been extradited to Florida and is currently being held in Nassau County Jail. His bail has been set at $270,016.

Troopers on X emphasized the value of human life, stating that no picture is worth the cost of a human life.

A court date has been set for Redondo-Funes on December 6. Meanwhile, another tragic incident occurred in Osceola County where a 19-year-old woman from Kissimmee lost her life in a crash on Sunday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the accident also left three other individuals injured.

