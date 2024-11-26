Top 19 Best Pokemon Packs Ranked for Purchase in 2024

No matter how often you do it, there’s something uniquely exciting about purchasing Pokemon packs and eagerly anticipating which rare card you’ll pull. Nowadays, the variety of Pokemon packs is endless, but we’re here to highlight which packs are the best ones to buy right now and explain why.

#19 Obsidian Flames – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.41

The primary reason to grab an Obsidian Flames pack is the chance to pull the rare and relatively valuable Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare. At under $50, it’s not the most impressive price for a Charizard alternate art, but it’s still a worthwhile chase card. This set’s strength lies in that very Charizard, as the rest of the cards don’t offer as much value or appeal. If you’re a Charizard fan, go for it; otherwise, consider skipping this in favor of the next pack on our list, or even the Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare in Paldean Fates, which is both more beautiful and valuable.

#18 Pokemon GO – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $3.97

Pokemon GO makes the list as an honorable mention—not because it isn’t fun, but because the value of its cards has decreased since their initial release. Despite once commanding impressive prices, most cards from this set are no longer as valuable, largely due to the favorable pull rates. While this makes opening the packs fun, it also makes rare cards more abundant and less valuable. Still, the set remains beloved by both Pokemon GO fans and TCG players. Chase your favorite cards like Dragonite VSTAR, alternate art Mewtwo V, or the Radiant Charizard—especially if you enjoy the nostalgic experience of finding Ditto.

#17 Chilling Reign – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $4.86

Chilling Reign holds a special place in my heart as the first pack I opened after returning to Pokemon TCG in 2021. It has some stunning alternate art cards, including the fan-favorite Galarian Legendary Birds. The standout cards—like Galarian Moltres V and Articuno V—have stood the test of time, holding significant value. While it recently rotated out of the competitive TCG format, it’s still a great option for collectors. Plus, it’s affordable, making it a fantastic choice for newcomers and seasoned collectors alike.

#16 Paldea Evolved – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.67

Paldea Evolved was one of the best packs of 2023, driven by the highly sought-after Iono Special Illustration Rare. But this set also boasts a variety of valuable cards, including a stunning Chien-Pao ex and the infamous Magikarp. Whether you’re a collector or a player, this set offers plenty of rare and beautiful cards to chase.

#15 Shrouded Fable – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.55

Shrouded Fable grew on me over time. Its appeal varies depending on whether you’re a fan of the Scarlet & Violet games or a hardcore TCG player. For fans of the game, it brings memorable Pokemon and artwork to life, while TCG players will enjoy the mechanics introduced in this expansion. While there are some gorgeous, nostalgic cards—like the Horsea and Persian Illustration Rares—these are the minority, making it less appealing for some collectors.

#14 Twilight Masquerade – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $4.04

Twilight Masquerade is an underrated pack with a strong collection of alternate art cards. While the set’s theme is based on a newer, niche DLC, its top chase cards are already fetching impressive prices. With standout cards like the Eevee Illustration Rare, this set is a treat for collectors, although its lack of older, nostalgic Pokemon may make it less memorable for some.

#13 Paldean Fates – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $4.80

Paldean Fates initially raised some skepticism due to its focus on shiny cards, but it quickly won me over with its impressive pull rates and valuable cards. The Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare commands over $100, and the set includes several other strong chase cards. It’s a joy to open, and its future prospects remain strong, as demand continues to rise.

#12 Paradox Rift – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.03

Paradox Rift became an instant favorite, thanks to its introduction of new mechanics and incredible artwork. The set not only brings fresh deck archetypes but also features stunning cards that are already fetching good prices. For those looking for both value and enjoyment, this pack is definitely worth the investment.

#11 Stellar Crown – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.16

Stellar Crown stands out with its introduction of Stellar Tera Pokemon, such as the Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare. The set offers both powerful new mechanics and nostalgia, with beautiful Illustration Rares of iconic Kanto Pokemon like Bulbasaur and Squirtle. With these compelling additions, it’s a strong pick for both players and collectors.

#10 Temporal Forces – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $2.98

Temporal Forces is shaping up to be one of the best expansions of the Scarlet & Violet era, thanks to the inclusion of ACE SPEC Pokemon cards—powerful item cards that can impact competitive gameplay. While the set has a few nostalgic alternate arts, like the legendary dogs Entei, Suicune, and Raikou, it’s the overall value of the cards that make it worth considering. Just beware of the set’s lower pull rates for Special Illustration Rares.

#9 Fusion Strike – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $4.56

Fusion Strike is a great pick for collectors willing to take on a challenge. It includes some of the most valuable alternate arts of the Sword & Shield era, including Gengar VMAX and Mew VMAX. However, with a large set and slim chances of pulling those alt arts, your odds aren’t great. That said, it remains an exciting set for those willing to test their luck.

#8 Lost Origin – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $4.79

Lost Origin is memorable for introducing the Lost Zone engine, revitalizing the competitive TCG scene. It also contains highly valuable alternate arts like Giratina V, which is worth over $400. With its solid pull rates and impressive card values, this pack is a must-buy for collectors looking for a great deal.

#7 Brilliant Stars – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $3.94

Brilliant Stars offers several standout features, including the popular Trainer Gallery and the debut of the VSTAR mechanic. Not only are the cards competitive, but the set also includes some stunning chase cards, like the alternate art Charizard, which can be worth nearly $200. With such a strong combination of collectibility and playability, this set is a fantastic pick.

#6 Silver Tempest – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $3.72

Silver Tempest is the final major set of the Sword & Shield era, and it does not disappoint. The set’s signature card, the alternate art Lugia V, is highly sought after. With its impressive trainer gallery and nostalgic appeal, Silver Tempest remains an affordable and valuable choice for collectors.

#5 Celebrations – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $7.60

Celebrations is a fan favorite, offering reprints of classic vintage Pokemon cards. Its nostalgia factor ensures that it will age well, and its compact set makes it easy to complete. Although harder to find, Celebrations remains a great option for collectors looking to revisit the past.

#4 Pokemon 151 – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $8.74

Pokemon 151 taps into nostalgia with its focus on the original 151 Pokemon. Featuring gorgeous artwork of iconic Pokemon, including the original starters, it’s a set that offers a trip down memory lane. Its cards are still fetching high prices, with the Charizard topping $100. While more products featuring these cards are coming in 2025, it’s still a great time to buy.

#3 Crown Zenith – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $4.04

Crown Zenith is the best special set from the Sword & Shield era, featuring a vast collection of alternate arts and new twists on classic cards. Its trainer gallery is expansive, and its unique artwork makes it a standout. With a high collectible value and the ability to complete a master set, Crown Zenith is a top pick for both collectors and players.

#2 Suraging Sparks – Scarlet & Violet

Market Price: $3.76

Surging Sparks stands out as one of the best sets from the Scarlet & Violet era. Its combination of nostalgia and contemporary Pokemon makes it a fun set to open, with a wide variety of alternate art cards. If you’re looking for the best pack from the newest releases, this one should be your top choice.

#1 Evolving Skies – Sword & Shield

Market Price: $15.25

Evolving Skies is the crown jewel of the Sword & Shield era, offering the most valuable and desirable cards. The Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is the most coveted card, and prices have only increased since the set’s release. With rare cards and alternate arts galore, Evolving Skies remains the best Pokemon pack to buy in 2024.

