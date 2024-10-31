Missing in Georgia: Deputies looking for 13-year-old disappeared girl

Posted by Jan McDonald October 31, 2024

Authorities in Georgia are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that Nevaeh Jones’ family reported her missing on Tuesday evening.

She stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Her last sighting was on the 1900 block of Broadway, where she was wearing a black hoodie featuring an angel, a gold Ballard Hudson shirt, black trousers, colorful Crocs, and a clear book bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

