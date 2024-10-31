Florida Doctor’s License Suspended In Alabama On Allegations Of Fatally Removing wrong Organ

Posted by Jan McDonald October 31, 2024

A Florida doctor has had his medical license temporarily suspended in Alabama after being accused of removing the wrong organ from an Alabama man in Florida, resulting in his death.

Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky faced the suspension of his medical license in the state of Alabama by the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission on Wednesday.

Dr. Shaknovsky has been licensed to practice in Alabama since 2016, according to officials.

Court records accuse Dr. Shaknovsky of removing William Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen during a splenectomy at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital, which led to Bryan’s death.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners’ complaint against Dr. Shaknovsky sparked the suspension, according to the commission.

The Licensure Commission’s order states that Dr. Shaknovsky “may constitute an immediate danger to his patients and the public.”

The commission asserted its authority to issue, suspend, and revoke medical licenses for practitioners of medicine and osteopathy in Alabama.

A hearing has been scheduled for December 18th to decide whether Shaknovsky should have his medical license revoked.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.