Massachusetts Man Apprehended in Connection to Setting a Series of Brush Fires

A man in Massachusetts was arrested this week in connection with setting off a series of brush fires in the state amid ongoing dry conditions.

The Arrest in Attleboro

Following a thorough investigation that included video surveillance, officers detained a 72-year-old resident of Attleboro, Massachusetts, during a traffic check on Saturday. According to police, the arson occurred in his hometown.

Attempts to reach the guy for comment on Monday were unsuccessful, and it is unclear whether he has legal representation to defend himself against the charges.

“Attleboro Police Detectives conducted an intense and extensive organization, which included collection of void surveillance, ultimately resulting in the arrest of 72-year-old Gerard Genest of Brown Street in South Attleboro,” police said in a press release posted on social media.

The Brush Fires

According to authorities, a series of strange brush fires broke out last week in various sites across Attleboro, a community about 40 miles south of Boston. The fires spread to an Elks Lodge, a reservoir, a wastewater treatment facility, and an animal sanctuary.

According to the news release, police suspect the fires were purposefully lit.

Brush Fires Throughout Massachusetts and Nearby States

This autumn, brush fires have increased dramatically in Massachusetts and much of the Northeast, fueled by exceptionally dry weather.

Earlier this month, New England received red flag warnings in anticipation of potential wildfire outbreaks.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Fire Red Flag Warnings for all of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, along with portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues Red Flag Warnings when a wildfire is currently active or when they predict the development of fire conditions within the next 24 hours.

“Elevated fire weather concerns continue across parts of the Northeast,” the NWS said in a Short Range Public Discussion, forecasting “a very dry and breezy Northeast, prompting an additional few days of fire weather concerns.”

“Conditions will remain ripe for developing wildfires through at least Saturday thanks to a stiff northwest breeze and low relative humidity, including major I-95 cities between Philadelphia and Boston.”

Sections of Hawaii have also received red flag warnings.

Red Flag Warnings warn residents to exercise caution and avoid activities that could start a fire, such as campfires, smoking outside, or operating spark-generating gear.

Reference Article