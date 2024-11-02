10-Year-Old Girl Molested in NYC

The New York City Police Department is requesting the public to help them identify a man who groped a young girl in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, It was reported to the police that on Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 4:13, a 10-year-old female victim was within the vicinity of Mace Avenue and Gunther Avenue, when an unidentified individual approached her and touched her private area with his hand. The unknown individual fled on Gun Hill Road towards Allerton Avenue. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, and blue trousers.

