Man From Illinois Apprehended After Police Pursuit From Indiana To Chicago

A 26-year-old man from Illinois was arrested in Chicago after a police chase that originated in Indiana. The man, who had a 4-year-old child in his vehicle, attempted to flee from the officers.

The incident started around 5 p.m. when Highland police attempted to pull over a black BMW in Hammond as part of a collaborative law enforcement operation. However, the driver of the vehicle chose not to comply with the police’s signal to stop.

The suspect escaped on Torrence Avenue and then entered I-94 westbound, leading into Illinois and eventually reaching Chicago.

The police executed a PIT maneuver in the vicinity of 53rd Street and Morgan, effectively stopping the vehicle. According to reports, the driver abandoned the car and attempted to escape on foot, leaving the 4-year-old child behind. To apprehend the suspect, law enforcement officers resorted to using a Taser, successfully subduing and arresting him.

After the incident, paramedics assessed the child’s condition on-site and later allowed them to be taken care of by their family members.

The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed, is facing numerous charges, which include felony fleeing, reckless endangerment of a child, and possession of marijuana. Once he was cleared medically, authorities transported him to a correctional facility in Chicago, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Indiana.

