Texas Police Apprehend Suspect Accused Of Using Industrial Saw To Break Into Atms

A man has been detained after allegedly using an industrial saw to break into ATMs in St. John the Baptist Parish and numerous other Louisiana parishes.

Alfred Roy Cobb, also known as “The Saw Bandit,” was captured and taken into custody in Temple, Texas, after U.S. Marshals discovered him at a U-Haul facility on Thursday, December 12, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are seeking to extradite Cobb to St. John Parish, where he will face charges of simple burglary and criminal access to an ATM. He is also facing charges in Tangipahoa, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes for similar ATM burglaries. He is also facing felony firearm charges in Texas.

On October 12, surveillance footage captured Cobb attempting to break into an ATM in Laplace. He allegedly used crowbars and a heavy-duty cutting saw to demolish the machine’s outer housing, but his attempts in LaPlace were unsuccessful.

Reference Article