Texas Police Apprehend Suspect Accused Of Using Industrial Saw To Break Into Atms

Posted by Jan McDonald December 18, 2024

A man has been detained after allegedly using an industrial saw to break into ATMs in St. John the Baptist Parish and numerous other Louisiana parishes.

Alfred Roy Cobb, also known as “The Saw Bandit,” was captured and taken into custody in Temple, Texas, after U.S. Marshals discovered him at a U-Haul facility on Thursday, December 12, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are seeking to extradite Cobb to St. John Parish, where he will face charges of simple burglary and criminal access to an ATM. He is also facing charges in Tangipahoa, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge parishes for similar ATM burglaries. He is also facing felony firearm charges in Texas.

On October 12, surveillance footage captured Cobb attempting to break into an ATM in Laplace. He allegedly used crowbars and a heavy-duty cutting saw to demolish the machine’s outer housing, but his attempts in LaPlace were unsuccessful.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.