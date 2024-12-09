Man Apprehended for Major Machine Gun Conversion Device Scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin sentenced Demario Robinson, 22, to 88 months in prison for smuggling machine gun conversion devices (MCDs) and felonious possession of a firearm on Friday.

According to the court record, Robinson acquired and ordered the importation of at least 202 machine conversion devices (MCDs), often known as “switches,” between July 11, 2022, and June 5, 2023.

The agency reported finding about 59 MCDs, making this one of Wisconsin’s largest MCD distribution schemes to date.

MCDs convert conventional pistols into fully automatic weapons, making them more dangerous, difficult to control, and unlawful, according to the department.

Robinson subsequently sold the devices to other people in the Milwaukee region, according to the department.

According to the department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials detained Robinson on June 20, 2023, after intercepting a box from China that contained 47 MCDs that Robinson had scheduled for delivery to his Milwaukee home.

Law authorities issued a search request at Robinson’s home, and officers discovered a stolen Glock 19 handgun with a fully loaded 30-round extended magazine and an MCD, making it an unlawful machine gun, according to the police.

Law enforcement also seized a second package containing ten additional MCDs destined for Robinson, according to the department.

“Machinegun conversion devices pose a real danger to our communities. One pull of the trigger is no longer just one bullet, it could be 15 rounds in one second,” said FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle.

“The FBI, in collaboration with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners is unwavering in its commitment to disrupting the illegal use of these devices and holding individuals like Mr. Robinson accountable.”

