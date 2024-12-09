2 Virginia men sentenced to prison for selling drugs and machineguns to ATF agent

Two Virginia men were sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and possessing machine guns after selling them to an undercover special agent.

Damien Jahon Reynolds, 36, of Woodford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of machine guns. The court sentenced him to twelve years and seven months in prison.

Trey Wright, 26, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine distribution and possessing machine firearms. This week, the court sentenced Wright to two years and six months in prison.

On December 20, 2023, Reynolds and Wright allegedly sold “ecstasy” tablets, later found to be methamphetamine, along with 12 machine gun conversion devices, two privately manufactured weapons, and two more MCDs, according to court documents.

Reynolds and Wright sold the materials to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Reynolds gave these products to Wright and had additional methamphetamine and MCDs at his home.

MCDs transform semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic weapons, which fall under the legal classification of machine guns.

