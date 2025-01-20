Kenya deploys additional 200 police officers to combat gangs in Haiti

Kenya has dispatched over 200 police officers to Haiti on Saturday. This deployment aims to provide much-needed support to a security mission in the Caribbean nation, which is grappling with a surge in gang violence.

Over 3,100 troops from 10 countries have pledged their support for Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed anti-gang force. However, only a few of them have actually been deployed.

Kenya’s Interior Minister, Kipchumba Murkomen, announced that a new group consisting of 217 Kenyan police officers will be joining the existing 400 officers who were sent last year.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to this historic mission and stated that they will continue to mobilize all the necessary international support for its success in a social media post.

Kenya has taken the lead in staffing the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, initially committing to deploy a total of 1,000 individuals.

Almost 20 individuals in the original deployment have submitted letters of resignation from the anti-gang mission as a result of payment delays and unfavorable conditions.

According to the MSS in Haiti, headed by Kenyan police officers, they stated that their offers had indeed been paid their salaries and that no resignations had been received.

