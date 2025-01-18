Woman Confesses To Placing Fake Rape Accusation On Jailed Man Because She Thought He Was ‘creepy’

Posted by Jan McDonald January 18, 2025

A Pennsylvania woman admitted her guilt on Thursday for falsely accusing an innocent man of attempted rape and kidnapping, which resulted in his wrongful imprisonment for more than a month.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, a 20-year-old, has confessed to making up the entire story and deliberately singling out the man because she found him “creepy,” according to prosecutors.

Urumova admitted to seven charges, which involve making false reports, tampering with evidence, and providing false statements to authorities.

On April 16, Urumova made an accusation that Daniel Pierson, 41, assaulted her in a supermarket parking lot. According to Urumova, Pierson forcefully pulled down her pants and struck her in the face. To substantiate her claims, she had a noticeable cut on her lip.

During the investigation conducted by Middletown Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, several inconsistencies were discovered in Urumova’s story. Surveillance footage and a thorough examination of her cellphone data contradicted the claims she made. Once confronted with this evidence, Urumova admitted to fabricating the entire incident.

Urumova revealed that her grandmother, who reportedly suffers from dementia, accidentally injured her lip by striking her with a plastic object when she got startled. Urumova further explained that she chose to target Pierson because she had noticed him and his vehicle in the vicinity multiple times and found him to be “creepy.”

Pierson was unjustly arrested and faced multiple felony charges as a result of Urumova’s false accusations. He endured a harrowing 31 days in jail before the truth finally emerged, leading to the dismissal of all charges against him and his subsequent release.

Estimates typically range between 2-8% when trying to ascertain the exact percentage of false sexual assault reports, which renders Urumova’s unfounded assertion an outlier.

The investigation is still ongoing, and her sentencing trial is pending.

