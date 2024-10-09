Hundreds gather in Amsterdam to show support for Trump sign

Posted by Jan McDonald October 9, 2024

Following the removal of a restraining order, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside Sticker Mule in Amsterdam on Monday evening as the company’s CEO proceeded to light up a “Vote for Trump” sign.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino installed the enormous pro-Trump electric sign on top of a building on Elk Street that houses his printing firm earlier this month, ignoring the city’s warning that it breached code.

According to court filings, the city claimed that the 12-foot-by-100 sign was a dangerous distraction that would disrupt traffic flow. The city ordered the sign’s covering, citing public safety concerns and code violations.

City officials stated that the sign did not meet permit criteria, and Sticker Mule never requested a variance. However, around 6 p.m., just as crowds began to gather for a rally in support of the sign, a New York State Supreme Court judge removed the restraining order. Monday, Constantino stated.

“I’m not going to jail, and we’re lighting the sign,” Constantino declared gleefully to the audience before turning it on. According to court documents, failing to comply with a notice of code breaches may result in a fine, up to a year in jail, or both.

Constantino referred to the city’s actions as “election interference.” Local artists and builders created the sign, according to him.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.