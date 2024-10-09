Hundreds gather in Amsterdam to show support for Trump sign

Following the removal of a restraining order, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside Sticker Mule in Amsterdam on Monday evening as the company’s CEO proceeded to light up a “Vote for Trump” sign.

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino installed the enormous pro-Trump electric sign on top of a building on Elk Street that houses his printing firm earlier this month, ignoring the city’s warning that it breached code.

According to court filings, the city claimed that the 12-foot-by-100 sign was a dangerous distraction that would disrupt traffic flow. The city ordered the sign’s covering, citing public safety concerns and code violations.

City officials stated that the sign did not meet permit criteria, and Sticker Mule never requested a variance. However, around 6 p.m., just as crowds began to gather for a rally in support of the sign, a New York State Supreme Court judge removed the restraining order. Monday, Constantino stated.

“I’m not going to jail, and we’re lighting the sign,” Constantino declared gleefully to the audience before turning it on. According to court documents, failing to comply with a notice of code breaches may result in a fine, up to a year in jail, or both.

Constantino referred to the city’s actions as “election interference.” Local artists and builders created the sign, according to him.

