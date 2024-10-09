Man shot with a crossbow while breaking into a Michigan home

A man in Frenchtown Township, MI, ended up requiring surgery after being shot with a crossbow during a home invasion early today, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two men, aged 32 and 41, from Newport, broke into a home in the 4500 block of Huron in Frenchtown Township around 12:30 a.m.

According to the police, there were two residents inside the house when the break-in occurred. One of the residents used a crossbow to defend themselves and shot one of the intruders, who was 32 years old. The injured suspect was later found close by with a wound from the crossbow and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. The other suspect, who was 41 years old, was apprehended nearby and arrested by the deputies.

The police have stated that the suspects and residents were acquainted with each other, and the break-in occurred as a result of a prior disagreement. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

