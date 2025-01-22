Hamas regains control in Gaza: Israeli government dealt a blow

Hamas has regained control of the Gaza Strip, as the terror group has deployed thousands of troops to the streets to solidify its power. This development poses a significant setback to Israel’s objectives in the ongoing conflict.

Hamas fighters in Gaza have taken charge of maintaining law and order in the war-torn Palestinian enclave following the latest cease-fire agreement, . Instead of appointing another entity to assume control, Israel has allowed Hamas to resume this responsibility. As a result, Hamas fighters have been actively present in Gaza, ensuring the enforcement of law and order.

According to Gershon Baskin, the Middle East director for the diplomacy advocacy group International Communities Organization, the sight of armed Hamas soldiers and officers openly roaming the streets during the day is detrimental to the progress achieved in the 15 months of Israel’s fight against Gaza.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Baskin expressed his belief that the presence of armed Hamas fighters on the ground is a direct challenge to the Israeli government and military. He argues that this demonstrates the unattainability of Israel’s objectives in the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized the inclusion of Hamas’ dismantlement as a crucial component in any long-lasting peace agreement.

The Israeli army has been diligently eliminating the top ranks of the terror group for several months.

Throughout the war and the intense negotiations for a cease-fire, the United States has consistently urged Israel to back the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to regain control of the Gaza Strip from Hamas. The PA had lost control of the territory in 2006 when Hamas seized power.

Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented a plan for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume control over Gaza and lead the efforts for the reconstruction of the enclave, replacing Hamas. This proposal was made during his final week in office.

Netanyahu refused all proposals for the PA, which governs a significant portion of the West Bank, to take charge of Gaza.

Hamas continues to hold power in Gaza, with its police force now responsible for restoring order in the region. This comes as over 1 million refugees are returning to their devastated neighborhoods.

The Hamas police are anticipated to take strong action against the gangs that have taken control in various neighborhoods and stolen from trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

Hamas troops have the authorization to carry weapons, but they are strictly prohibited from approaching or engaging with the Israeli soldiers who are stationed along a buffer zone near the Gaza border.

Israel’s main objective during the war was to eliminate Hamas and neutralize the threat posed by Gaza. However, with Hamas still maintaining its position, Israel has not achieved its intended outcome. The massacre that occurred on October 7, 2023, further highlights the failure to eradicate Hamas and ensure the safety of the Jewish state from Gaza.

According to US officials, Hamas has managed to recover almost all of its losses from the war, despite Israel’s assertion that it has eliminated over 17,000 fighters, accounting for approximately 70% of their force.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recognizes that the Jewish state has not yet achieved its objective of dismantling Hamas. However, he maintains that it is imperative for the terror group to be removed from power.

Saar stated that if Hamas remains in power, there will be no future of peace, stability, and security for both sides.

