Couple faces charges after discovery of deceased reptiles in Richland Twp. residence

Last year, a man and a woman in Cambria County were charged with animal cruelty after authorities discovered numerous abandoned and deceased reptiles inside a residence in Richland Township.

According to Richland Township police, the residence was allegedly owned by Jessica Knopsnider, a 35-year-old woman from Somerset, and Alphonso Ruffin, a 39-year-old man from Cheriton, Virginia.

In October, authorities were called to the home where they found it in a deplorable condition. The yard was covered in high grass, and there were multiple utility shutoff notices on the front door, as stated in the affidavit.

During their investigation, authorities discovered several animals within the residence. These included a deceased lizard, a snapping turtle, a ball python, and a leopard gecko.

The local humane society rescued the animals, but unfortunately, the python later passed away.

The police observed that the turtle was discovered in a blue tote, unable to access any food.

Knopsnider later confessed to owning the animals, according to investigators. Police also stated that Ruffin was aware of the animals being present at the residence and had previously bought food for them.

According to Knopsnider, authorities mentioned that they hadn’t visited the home since September.

and are both facing a total of four counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals, as stated in online court records.

Both of them are currently awaiting preliminary hearings.

