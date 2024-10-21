Green Onion Recall Across Multiple States Due to Salmonella Concerns

Posted by Jan McDonald October 21, 2024

Church Brothers, LLC voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of green onions in several states due to possible contamination with Salmonella. The affected products were distributed under different brand names and sold in retail and foodservice outlets across the United States and Canada. The recall includes states such as Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Salmonella can cause severe sickness, especially in small children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Typical symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered the contamination during normal testing, with no illnesses reported at this time.

Affected Products:

    • Trader Joe’s: Green Onions Iceless (Pack Date: 09/25/24, Lot Code: CB272378)
    • Church Brothers: Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb (Lot Code: CB272378)
    • Imperial Fresh: Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb (Lot Code: CB272378)

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, it is important to check your refrigerator and take immediate action. Please refrain from consuming these items and either discard them right away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

What to Do:

    • Dispose of any recalled green onions.
    • Contact your healthcare provider if you suspect you’ve consumed a contaminated product.
    • For questions, contact Church Brothers Farms’ Consumer Hotline at 1-877-590-0428 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. PST, or email [email protected].

The recall is being carried out in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

