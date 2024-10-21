Fatal Ohio crash involving semi-truck claims woman’s life

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on US Route 20 in Pittsfield Township on Friday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the area near the Quarry Road intersection at 4:47 p.m.

The patrol reports that Tammy Alam, 51, of North Olmsted, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer when Stephen Maag, 53, of Milan, veered left of center into the westbound lane.

Alam’s vehicle hit head-on with Maag’s semi-truck.

Upon collision, her vehicle drifted off the north side of the road and collided with a snowmobile for sale at a nearby yard.

Officials declared Alam dead immediately. US Route 20 remained closed for approximately six hours while troopers completed their investigation.

While the reason for the crash is still being investigated, troopers have claimed that drugs and alcohol are not thought to be involved.

