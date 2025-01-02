Georgia Judge Is Discovered Dead In Courtroom On Final Day On Bench

This story addresses the sensitive topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, it is crucial to seek help immediately. Please reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They are available to provide support and assistance.

According to reports, a Georgia state judge was discovered deceased in a courtroom on Tuesday. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies made a discovery on Tuesday morning when they found 74-year-old State Court Judge Stephen Yekel, according to a statement released by the department.

According to the sheriff’s office, it seems that he died by suicide, as evidenced by a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating his death, while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct the autopsy.

Yekel passed away during the late hours of Monday night or the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Judge Yekel, who was chosen for the position by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp just two years ago, unfortunately, faced defeat in his recent election campaign.

The expiration of his term was set for December 31, 2024.

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners expressed profound sadness over Yekel’s passing in an official statement.

“The Effingham County Board of Commissioners and staff are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today, and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones,” they said.

Reference Article