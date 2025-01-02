Arbor Day Foundation Plans to Plant 10 Million Trees in Response to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton Devastation

The Arbor Day Foundation (ADF) has made a pledge to plant 10 million trees over the next four years in order to replenish the trees lost in six states affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to a press release from ADF, forestlands and communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia will be the designated areas for planting the trees.

“In seeing the devastation of Helene and Milton, we felt a strong pull to make a bold commitment to recovery — and we weren’t alone. We received an outpouring of calls and emails from people eager to help the communities and forests impacted by these storms and we’re proud to be in a position to help make restoration happen,” said Dan Lambe, ADF’s chief executive officer, in the press release. “Human life and safety always take precedence in the wake of a natural disaster, so we don’t rush to replant. We collaborate with our on-the-ground planting partners to know when the time is right. And when they’re ready, we’ll be there with 10 million trees, prepared to put hope in motion.”

According to The Guardian, the global nonprofit stated that the exact extent of the damage to tree cover caused by the consecutive hurricanes is still being assessed. However, this will be the largest project in ADF’s history, which spans over 50 years.

ADF has recently collaborated with partners in Miami and along the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast after Hurricanes Michael and Irma, to provide assistance in areas affected by storms.

“The emotion that you see from people when they get to get a tree, to take home to plant, to be an active part of recovery, bringing life and hope and healing back to their neighborhoods and to their community is inspiring,” Lambe said, as The Guardian reported.

According to the press release, once the immediate humanitarian needs in the region have been taken care of, ADF will work together with partners from the public and private sectors, as well as local tree planting organizations, to establish a timeline for replanting.

“What’s so cool about it is it’s every different part of the community you could imagine, every demographic, every age category. People are just so excited to be contributing to the recovery,” Lambe said, as reported by The Guardian. “And beyond the emotional side of it, in these cities, these communities and these forests, trees are not a nice-to-have, they are a must-have. From extreme heat, from biodiversity challenges, and ecosystem challenges to the just broader resilience and readiness for the next storm, trees just do so much for us. So it’s both an emotional and an environmental recovery, and we’re proud to get to be a part.”

Tampa Bay is set to become one of the key areas of focus, having experienced significant impacts from the powerful wind fields of Hurricanes Debby, Milton, and Helene.

“I was born and raised here, and I’ve never before seen such devastation, so many trees down,” said Debra Evenson, executive director of environmental organization Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, one of ADF’s partners, as The Guardian reported. “Just on our property, at our office, we probably had five trees down. The devastation was everywhere. It wasn’t just one specific area, it hit all of Tampa Bay, just thousands and thousands of trees.”

Over 25,000 volunteers are set to lend a hand in the Tampa Bay area project, with a primary focus on schools, community spaces, and underprivileged neighborhoods.

“It’s in the community, in people’s homes, where so many were lost. They’re crepe myrtles, live oak and magnolia trees… you don’t really understand everything the trees provide until they’re gone. It’s not just air quality, it’s reducing stormwater runoff, it’s providing shade that regulates temperature. We’re in Florida, it’s 100F sometimes, and it’s like ‘why is my electric bill so high?’ It’s because you’re missing your shade trees now,” Evenson explained.

They mentioned that the replacement of fruit trees in areas that require them would also be given priority.

“We go into areas that are food deserts, where they don’t have the funds to replant these types of big trees that grow and give shade and bear fruit. To them, this is life-changing,” Evenson added.

Lambe mentioned that there is a significant demand for assistance in historic Asheville, North Carolina. The city was severely impacted by Helene, with destructive winds and heavy rainfall resulting in devastating floods.

According to The Guardian, Lambe stated that they have already started distributing trees to neighborhoods in Asheville that are prepared for replanting. Lambe expressed shock that a community like Asheville, which lacks experience in recovery, was affected by a hurricane. However, they have been able to learn from past experiences and advise partners to conduct an inventory and assessment before rushing into restoration efforts.

Since its inception in 1972, ADF has played a crucial role in global reforestation efforts. Over the years, it has successfully planted over half a billion trees across the world, providing assistance in the aftermath of devastating natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. With its dedicated efforts, ADF has made a significant impact in over 60 countries, helping restore and rebuild the affected landscapes.

