Fugitive from US Capitol riot seeks asylum in Canada

An American man, who fled after receiving a prison sentence for his involvement in the US Capitol riot, is currently seeking political asylum in Canada. He believes that he might receive a pardon once Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Antony Vo, a 32-year-old man, was sentenced to serve nine months in prison and was instructed to report to a federal correctional facility on June 14, 2024. However, he chose to evade the sentence and fled to Canada.

Over 1,500 individuals have faced charges in relation to the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress, aimed at disrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Vo, an individual hailing from Indiana, faced a jury trial in Washington and was found guilty on four counts. These charges included entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct.

According to him, Canada has a long-standing reputation for being open and accepting towards refugees. He highlighted examples such as the Vietnam War draft dodgers and the individuals who provided shelter to Edward Snowden in Hong Kong.

I loaded my snowboarding equipment into the car and embarked on a journey across the border.

According to Vo, the riot that took place was described as a “peaceful protest” in the refugee claim documents. He further stated that it was manipulated as a means to carry out a domestic regime-change operation and politically target Trump and his supporters.

According to him, he faced persecution, maltreatment, and an unfair trial due to his political beliefs. He also expressed concerns about being imprisoned in the United States under inhumane conditions.

After delivering a passionate speech to a massive crowd near the White House, then-president Trump’s followers stormed the Capitol building. During his address, he persistently reiterated his unfounded allegations of winning the 2020 election.

During the intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement, over 140 police officers sustained injuries. The rioters brandished various makeshift weapons such as flagpoles, baseball bats, and hockey sticks. In addition, they also used Tasers and canisters of bear spray as means of attack.

Vo firmly stated that he did not witness any acts of violence.

Vo and his mother Annie, who escaped Vietnam in 1991 and were granted asylum in the United States, can be seen smiling inside the Capitol in images shared on social media. However, Annie was arrested in March and is currently awaiting trial.

Vo expressed his desire to remain in Canada until it is deemed safe for him to return to the United States. He also expressed hope that Donald Trump, upon assuming the presidency, would grant him and the other January 6 protestors a pardon.

In a CNN town hall, Trump expressed his support for the rioters, referring to them as “patriots” and “political prisoners.” He even mentioned his inclination to grant pardons to a significant number of them.

Numerous defendants from the Capitol riot have requested a delay in their trials or sentencing, using Trump’s triumph over Vice President Kamala Harris as a basis for their appeals.

In January, Trump will begin his second term in office and faces charges for conspiring to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

However, the case did not proceed to trial and is currently being concluded in accordance with the Justice Department’s policy of not prosecuting a president who is currently in office.

Vo mentioned that he had made attempts to seek asylum in various countries including Argentina, Mexico, El Salvador, Vietnam, Belarus, and Russia.

“I actually considered taking paramotoring lessons and then using a paramotor to travel from Key West to Cuba in order to seek asylum there,” he revealed in his claim.

Vo expressed gratitude for the care and support he received from the people in Canada.

