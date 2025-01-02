Police Detained Virginia Woman After Pursuit

Posted by Danny Smith January 2, 2025

Barbara Clark, 57, of Virginia, was detained by Hopkinsville police on December 22 after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the complaint, an officer tried a traffic stop on Clark’s vehicle on South Clay Street. As a result, Clark reportedly began fleeing law enforcement.

The chase culminated in a parking lot on East 9th Street. A check of a Clarksville vehicle allegedly uncovered a glass pipe with residue, a homemade pipe, cocaine, marijuana, and a spoon.

Police charged Clark with first-degree running or escaping, second-degree wanton endangerment, careless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and other traffic offenses.

