Police Detained Virginia Woman After Pursuit

Barbara Clark, 57, of Virginia, was detained by Hopkinsville police on December 22 after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit.

According to the complaint, an officer tried a traffic stop on Clark’s vehicle on South Clay Street. As a result, Clark reportedly began fleeing law enforcement.

The chase culminated in a parking lot on East 9th Street. A check of a Clarksville vehicle allegedly uncovered a glass pipe with residue, a homemade pipe, cocaine, marijuana, and a spoon.

Police charged Clark with first-degree running or escaping, second-degree wanton endangerment, careless driving, failure to obey a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and other traffic offenses.

Reference Article