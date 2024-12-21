Former Sheriff In Virginia Found Guilty Of Selling Badges For Bribes: Feds

A former sheriff in Virginia is now facing potentially decades behind bars following his conviction for accepting bribes. Federal authorities have revealed that he was involved in a scheme where he exchanged these bribes for deputy badges and law enforcement credentials.

Scott Howard Jenkins, a 53-year-old resident of Culpeper, was convicted by a jury in Charlottesville this week for his involvement in a bribery scheme. The scheme involved the exchange of over $75,000 in bribes.

According to prosecutors, Jenkins is alleged to have received money from various individuals, both in the form of cash and campaign contributions. These individuals include undercover FBI agents.

In return, Jenkins rewarded them by appointing them as auxiliary deputy sheriffs. This position was a sworn law enforcement role, complete with official badges and credentials.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Jenkins exerted pressure on officials to reinstate the gun rights of Rick Rahim, a co-defendant in the scheme. Jenkins accomplished this by submitting fraudulent residency information to a court in Culpeper County.

Jenkins, who served as sheriff for over a decade, is facing several charges, including:

Conspiracy; Four counts of honest services fraud; Seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.



Jenkins is scheduled to receive his sentencing on Monday, March 31, 2025.

If convicted, he could potentially spend up to five years in prison for conspiracy, 20 years for each conviction of honest services fraud, and 10 years for each count of bribery.

Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner, and James Metcalf, who were accomplices to Jenkins, have already admitted their guilt and are currently awaiting sentencing.

