Top 3 Rare 1971 Quarter Coin Value (Errors List, “D”, “S” & No Mint Mark Worth)

The 1971 Washington Quarter is an essential piece of U.S. coinage history. Minted after the U.S. Mint’s shift to cupronickel clad coins, this quarter represents a significant era of change. Although its value may not be as high as some other coins, it still holds a place of interest for collectors due to its historical significance, unique errors, and minting details. In this guide, we’ll explore the history, features, types, grading, value, and notable errors of the 1971 Washington Quarter.

History of the 1971 Washington Quarter

The Washington Quarter was initially created by sculptor John Flanagan to commemorate the 200th anniversary of George Washington’s birth. It was first issued in 1932 and continued with the same design until 1998. Originally, the coin was made from 90% silver, but the composition changed in 1965 due to the rising cost of silver. After that year, the quarter became a cupronickel clad coin, with a copper core and a nickel outer layer.

The 1971 Washington Quarter, like other coins in the series, features Flanagan’s iconic design of President Washington’s profile. While the design remained largely the same for decades, the shift in metal composition marked the beginning of the modern era of coinage. These clad coins are often referred to as “Johnson Sandwiches” after President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the Coinage Act of 1965.

Key Features of the 1971 Washington Quarter

The 1971 Washington Quarter has a simple yet elegant design with two distinct sides.

Obverse (Front)

The obverse features a left-profile portrait of George Washington, designed by John Flanagan. The inscription “LIBERTY” runs along the top, while the year of minting appears along the bottom rim. The phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST” is positioned on the left side of the coin. Depending on the mint location, the mintmark “D” (Denver) or “S” (San Francisco) appears behind Washington’s bowtie.

Reverse (Back)

The reverse side of the coin shows a relatively complex design with a spread-winged eagle, perched on a bundle of arrows. Olive branches are tied around the eagle, and the coin’s denomination “QUARTER DOLLAR” is etched at the bottom. The phrase “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” appears at the top, with “E PLURIBUS UNUM” inscribed below the eagle.

Types of 1971 Washington Quarters

There are three main types of the 1971 Washington Quarter, each minted in a different location:

1971 No Mint Mark Quarter (Philadelphia) : A total of 109,284,000 of these quarters were minted at the Philadelphia Mint.

1971 D Quarter (Denver) : The Denver Mint produced 258,634,428 of these quarters, making it the most common type.

1971 S Quarter (Proof) : The San Francisco Mint produced 3,220,733 proof coins, which are specially struck with a higher level of detail for collectors.

Specifications of the 1971 Washington Quarter

Face Value : $0.25 (Twenty-five cents)

Diameter : 0.957 inches (24.3 mm)

Thickness : 0.069 inches (1.75 mm)

Weight : 0.200 ounces (5.67 g)

Composition : 91.67% copper and nickel with a copper core

Edge : Reeded with 119 reeds

Shape : Round

Grading the 1971 Washington Quarter

The value of the 1971 Washington Quarter is highly dependent on its condition. Collectors use a grading scale to determine the quality of a coin, which affects its market value. The scale ranges from Basal State-1 (lowest quality) to Mint State-70 (highest quality).

Some common grades for the 1971 Washington Quarter include:

MS 60 : $1.50

MS 65 : $7.05

MS 67 : $1,250 (high-grade examples can reach $3,840 at auctions)

PR 70 (Proof) : Up to $4,000 for perfect specimens

1971 Washington Quarter Value Guide

While most 1971 Washington Quarters are affordable, certain examples can fetch impressive auction prices. Let’s break down the value of the 1971 Washington Quarter based on its type and condition:

1971 No Mint Mark Quarter (Philadelphia)

In circulated condition, the 1971 Philadelphia quarter can be found for around $0.30. However, well-preserved uncirculated coins can cost much more. For example:

MS 65 : $10

MS 67 : $1,250 A 1971 MS 67 quarter sold for $3,840 at an auction in 2019.

1971 D Quarter (Denver)

The 1971 D quarter is more common due to its large mintage of over 258 million. In circulated condition, they typically cost around $0.30, but higher-grade coins are worth more:

MS 65 : $10

MS 67 : $65

MS 68 : $3,750 to $4,500 (highest-grade examples)

1971 S Proof Quarter (San Francisco)

Proof quarters minted in San Francisco are generally worth more, especially those in high-grade conditions:

Regular Proofs : $2.30 to $27.50

Cameo Proofs : $10 to $85

Deep Cameo (DCAM) Proofs : $25 to $275, with PR 69 examples reaching $2,200. A DCAM coin sold for $7,475 in 2007.

Rare Errors in the 1971 Washington Quarter

Coins with mint errors are highly sought after by collectors due to their rarity and unique characteristics. Some notable errors found on the 1971 Washington Quarter include:

Off-Center Errors

Off-center quarters can be worth anywhere from $25 to $200, depending on how much of the design is missing. The more significant the off-center error, the more valuable the coin.

Double Die Errors

A double die occurs when a coin is struck multiple times, causing a doubled image on the obverse or reverse. Such coins are typically worth $10 to $100, with higher-grade examples fetching much higher prices. A 1971 DDR quarter sold for $8,813 in 2017.

Broad Strike Errors

Quarters with a broad strike error have smooth edges with no ridges, and they can be worth $25 to $50 or more, depending on their condition. The most valuable examples can reach prices as high as $400.

Clipped Planchet Errors

This occurs when part of the coin is missing due to an error during the minting process. These coins typically sell for $10 to $100, but high-quality examples can be worth significantly more.

Where to Sell Your 1971 Washington Quarter?

If you own a 1971 Washington Quarter and want to sell it, there are several online platforms where you can list your coin for sale. These include auction sites like eBay, specialized numismatic websites, and coin dealers. Make sure to properly grade your coin and research its value before listing it to ensure you receive a fair price.

Conclusion

The 1971 Washington Quarter is a significant coin in U.S. numismatic history, and while most examples are affordable, high-grade and error coins can be valuable. Collectors appreciate this coin for its historical value, unique features, and the possibility of discovering rare mint errors. Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or a newcomer to coin collecting, the 1971 Washington Quarter is a worthy addition to any collection.

