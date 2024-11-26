Former Kentucky Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Fatally Shooting Judge

Posted by Jan McDonald November 26, 2024

During his hearing on Monday, the former sheriff of Letcher County, Kentucky, pled not guilty to one count of murder of a public official.

Mickey Stines, 43, is suspected of fatally shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, in Mullins’ chambers on Sept. 19.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Stines on a single charge of murdering a public official. Prior to the indictment, Stines pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Julia Adams decided to keep Stines in jail without bond because of “community safety concerns, security concerns,” and because he faces a capital felony charge.

Following an argument with Stines, state police shot Mullins numerous times.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive for the fatal shooting.

Mullins succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in his Whitesburg chambers. Mullins crawling on the floor, rushing for safety, were seen on security camera during the incident.

