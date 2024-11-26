The most costly baseball cards of all time

Baseball’s origins date back to 1869 in Cincinnati, Ohio, when the Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first American professional sports league. Often regarded as America’s National Pastime, baseball has played a pivotal role in the country’s growth. In 1869, Peck and Snyder introduced the first baseball cards, launching the concept of sports card collecting that continues to thrive over 150 years later.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 most expensive baseball cards of all time. Nine of these cards were issued before 1969, with only one card from after. Let’s dive into the top 10 most valuable baseball cards in history.

1. 1909-1911 T206 Sweet Caporal Honus Wagner

Sold for $6,606,296 in August 2021 by Robert Edwards Auctions

Honus Wagner’s 1909-1911 T206 Sweet Caporal card set a new record in 2021, once again becoming the most valuable sports card. Graded VG3 by SGC, this card is one of the finest examples of the T206 series, with only about 60 in circulation. Wagner’s card was the first in the hobby to hit $1 million and remains a potential world-beater for any future sales.

2. 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth

Sold for approximately $6,000,000 in June 2021 in a private sale

Babe Ruth’s 1914 Baltimore News card is often considered his pre-rookie card. Despite this, it holds the title of the most valuable Babe Ruth card and is the second most valuable baseball card ever. Graded VG3 by Sportscard Guaranty Corporation, only around 10 cards are believed to exist. This rare, minor league card of Ruth remains a prized collectible for both sports and cultural icon enthusiasts.

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Rookie Card #311

Sold for $5,200,000 in January 2021 by PWCC Marketplace

Mickey Mantle’s 1952 Topps rookie card is iconic in the sports card world. Mantle, a legendary New York Yankee, hit 536 home runs and won seven World Series titles throughout his 18-year career. With only six PSA 9 cards and three PSA 10s, Mantle’s rookie card is highly sought after, ranking as one of the most valuable cards in sports history.

1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53

Sold for $4,212,000 in July 2021 by Memory Lane Auctions

The 1933 Goudey set, containing 240 cards, is one of the most famous baseball card sets of all time. Babe Ruth’s yellow #53 card, the rarest from the set, holds the highest value. With just 881 cards in PSA’s population report, this card, the only PSA 9, remains a holy grail for collectors.

2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractors Rookie Card #BDPP89

Sold for $3,840,000 in August 2020 by Goldin Auctions

Mike Trout’s 2009 Bowman Chrome Superfractor rookie card was sold for a record $3.84 million in 2020. A one-of-one, signed card, Trout’s immense talent and career achievements make this card a standout in the hobby, with continued potential for appreciation as the face of baseball for over a decade.

1916 M101-4 Sporting News Babe Ruth #151

Sold for $1,452,000 in July 2021 by Memory Lane Auctions

Babe Ruth’s rookie card from the 1916 M101-4 Sporting News set is one of the most coveted cards in the hobby. With only 10 cards in PSA’s population, this rare gem features Ruth in his early years. A PSA 6 card of this card set a new record, highlighting Ruth’s enduring legacy as one of the sport’s greatest icons.

1955 Topps Roberto Clemente Rookie Card #164

Sold for $1,107,000 in March 2021 by Goldin Auctions

Roberto Clemente’s 1955 Topps rookie card is a prized collectible. Clemente, known for his humanitarian efforts and 3,000 career hits, had a lasting impact on both baseball and the world. With a PSA population of 4,525, his rookie card remains one of the most sought-after in the hobby, with only 11 cards graded PSA 9 and one PSA 10.

1925 Exhibits Lou Gehrig

Sold for $1,032,000 in July 2021 by Memory Lane Auctions

Lou Gehrig’s rookie card, issued by the Exhibit Supply Company in 1925, is a rare collectible. Gehrig, known as “The Iron Horse” for his durability and incredible batting, played his entire career with the New York Yankees. Graded PSA 5, his rookie card is highly regarded and represents one of the finest moments in baseball history.

1969 Topps Reggie Jackson Rookie Card #260

Sold for $1,005,600 in February 2021 by Heritage Auctions

Reggie Jackson’s rookie card from the 1969 Topps set is one of the finest examples from that year. Known as “Mr. October” for his postseason heroics, Jackson’s card from the Dmitri Young Collection is incredibly rare, with only one PSA 10 among 7,084 graded copies.

1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312

Sold for $960,000 in May 2021 by Heritage Auctions

Jackie Robinson’s 1952 Topps card is one of the most valuable and historically significant baseball cards. Breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, Robinson’s legacy is honored every April 15 with Jackie Robinson Day. With a PSA population of just 1,018, this card is a true treasure for collectors.

