Former DC police officer sentenced to 7 years for assaulting a teen in 2005

A former Metropolitan Police officer was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for abusing a 15-year-old girl between 2005 and 2006, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves.

A Superior Court jury convicted Lucius Kearney, 52, on one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child on September 27, 2024.

According to the government’s trial testimony, the tenth-grade victim met Kearney, then a Fourth District Metropolitan Police Department officer, in 2005 while working on a school assignment.

Initially, their correspondence was focused on school-related matters, but over time, their conversations evolved into a sexual nature. Kearny and the victim had sexual contact in his truck after she finished her high school’s community service hours at a D.C. public library.

When the victim saw the officer years later patrolling her neighborhood in 2020, she reported the assault.

Following his prison sentence, Kearney will serve ten years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender for the same period.

