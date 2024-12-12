Maryland restaurant manager detained for illegally using the customer’s credit card

A restaurant manager has been accused of fraudulently using a customer’s credit card while working at Silo Falls Restaurant in Brookeville, according to police.

Brooke Chamber, a resident of Rockville, is the suspect.

According to authorities, the victim dined at Silo Falls Restaurant in July 2024 and accidentally left their credit card behind. According to police, the victim received news from their bank just a few days later about many fraudulent purchases.

Chambers fraudulently used a customer’s credit card to pay her now-ex-boyfriend’s WSSC fees while working as a restaurant manager, according to charge documents. The complainant in this instance received two illegal transactions to his account: $751.69 and $251.69.

We eventually determined that Chambers made the purchases. The charges against her include theft and credit card violations.

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim should notify Montgomery County police.

