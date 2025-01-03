Colorado’s TAX2GO program strives to enhance accessibility to tax services for residents

The Colorado Department of Revenue has recently introduced the TAX2GO program to facilitate access to taxpayer services for rural Coloradans.

The department announced on Thursday the launch of a new project that aims to offer tax services at select DMV2GO events throughout the state.

“Collaboration is the driving force behind success in Colorado, and I am thrilled to witness the introduction of groundbreaking services that are alleviating the challenges faced by numerous taxpayers throughout the state. TAX2GO and DMV2GO are revolutionizing government procedures by reaching out to Coloradans on their own terms, simplifying the process and establishing a more effective approach to delivering government services. This is particularly beneficial for rural residents, who now have access to these services at a location that is already convenient for them,” expressed Governor Jared Polis.

The program provides a range of services similar to those offered by traditional taxpayer service centers. These services include:

Applying for a new sales tax or wage withholding license Help with Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate applications Information on tax credits, including the Family Affordability Tax Credit, the Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit, and the Income-Qualified Senior Housing Income Tax Credit Tracking refunds Balance inquiries



TAX2GO utilizes the identical technology and encrypted network as DMV2GO. According to Gov. Polis, this approach ensures that the new program can cater to Coloradans without incurring any additional expenses for new equipment. The aim is to enhance service delivery to residents residing in rural areas, long-term care facilities, and those who are homeless.

“We are constantly seeking ways to enhance our service to Taxpayers,” mentioned Brendon Reese, Senior Director of the Taxation Division. He added, “Thanks to the cooperation of our DMV counterparts, who generously shared their equipment and service infrastructure, we can now assist Coloradans who are unable to visit a Taxpayer Service Center, without incurring any additional costs to implement this program. This is a win-win situation for Taxpayers, the state of Colorado, and the government.”

TAX2GO offers flexible options for its customers, allowing both appointments and walk-ins. You can conveniently pay for services using debit and credit cards, as well as cryptocurrency through PayPal. Please note that cash and checks are not accepted as forms of payment.

Here are the stops that have events scheduled for this year:

Date Time Location Address Jan. 6 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg Jan. 17 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. West Custer County Library District 209 Main St., Westcliffe Jan. 24 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cripple Creek Library 410 N B St., Cripple Creek Jan. 28 1 – 3 p.m. Woodland Park Senior Center 321 Pine St., Woodland Park Feb. 3 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg Feb. 13 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Fountain Senior Center 5745 Southmoor Drive, Fountain Feb. 21 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. West Custer County Library District 209 Main St., Westcliffe Feb. 25 1 – 3 p.m. Woodland Park Senior Center 321 Pine St, Woodland Park March 3 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Huerfano County Human Services 122 W 6th St., Walsenburg March 10 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Greenhorn Valley Library 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City March 20 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Woodland Park Library 218 E Midland Ave., Woodland Park March 24 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Loaves and Fishes 241 Justice Center Road, Cañon City

