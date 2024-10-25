FBI deploys agents to provide support for investigations on tribal lands

Posted by Jan McDonald October 25, 2024

The FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) have conducted a joint operation in New Mexico that is providing valuable insights into numerous criminal investigations on tribal lands.

From June to September, the FBI dispatched 51 special agents to ten field offices, which specifically catered to tribal communities. Collaborating with BIA investigators, these agents committed themselves to allocating additional time and resources towards resolving violent crimes within tribal lands. According to the FBI, the implementation of ‘Operation Not Forgotten’ resulted in the initiation or continuation of over 300 cases throughout the nation.

In New Mexico, investigators said the investigation has yielded new clues in a 2020 unsolved murder on the Navajo Nation near Farmington. According to the feds, the operation resulted in more than 40 arrests across the country, assisted over 400 victims, and located or retrieved nine child victims of abuse and neglect.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.