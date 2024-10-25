Woman Receives Sentence for Money Laundering in Multi-Million Dollar Drug Trafficking Operation

A woman from Wilsonville received a federal prison sentence on Wednesday. She was convicted of laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds as the leading money launderer for a drug trafficking organization that operated in the Pacific Northwest and California. This information was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Jacqueline Paola Rodriguez Barrientos, 44, has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, with an additional three years of supervised release, according to officials.

Adam Jobes, the special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation’s Seattle Field Office, stated that individuals like Ms. Rodriguez Barrientos hide the profits of drug enterprises, resulting in losses for many Americans and their families. He further emphasized that his team is committed to exposing the financial activities of criminal organizations.

In the autumn of 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agents in Portland initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking operation. The operation was believed to be involved in the transportation of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and heroin from California to Oregon and Washington for distribution. This information was obtained from court documents.

Rodriguez Barrientos was found to have laundered money from the drug trafficking operation through the Mazatlán Beauty Salon in Tualatin, Oregon. Additionally, she used the illicit funds to acquire real estate, which she then converted into rental properties. This revelation came to light during a parallel financial investigation conducted by IRS Criminal Investigation.

According to court documents, it has been revealed that members of the drug trafficking organization have acquired a total of nine residential properties in Oregon, Washington, and Nevada since February 2021. These properties, valued at over $4.6 million, were all purchased outright without any mortgages.

Court documents reveal that agents confiscated two luxury vehicles, along with receipts that documented extravagant retail purchases. Additionally, credit card statements provided evidence of over $16,000 spent on tickets for boxing matches.

Barrientos has agreed to forfeit the properties purchased with criminal proceeds as part of resolving her case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that some of the properties have already been sold by the government, while others are still awaiting forfeiture and sale.

