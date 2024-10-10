Family Called The Police 5 Times. Before The Triple Murder By Ex-boyfriend

Authorities suspect a 56-year-old man of killing his ex-girlfriend, her partner, and an elderly dementia patient in a Washington, D.C., home.

Court documents show that police were at the residence on 23rd Street in Southeast twice the day before the arson and again barely two hours before the three victims died.

The killer is the younger woman’s ex-partner.

According to court documents, her final recorded statements were “he came back” and “the house is on fire.”.

Barbara Irby, who lives across the street, stated, “I try not to look at it when I think about it because it is very painful.”

The McKinnons were well known on 23rd Street. The family has owned the residence for centuries. Their family told me that 64-year-old Anthony McKinnon was there to care for his 85-year-old mother, Margaret, who had dementia.

They informed 7News that Anthony’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Jessica Cunningham, moved in recently, which is when problems with the suspect, her ex-boyfriend Robert Simpson, arose.

“Violence often starts with smaller incidents,” said Nel-Sylvia Guzman, Executive Director of Safe Sister Circle, a domestic violence prevention program in Wards 7 and 8. “Maybe it’s just verbal abuse; maybe it’s property damage.”

Court documents show that police called Simpson’s home five times in the week before the fatal arson.

It started with an argument, then escalated to window shattering, threats, and two fires.

The last fire killed everyone in the house. According to court filings, Simpson used an accelerant and set fire to the living room, windows, and outside of the residence, blocking all escapes. The McKinnons and Jessica were trapped.

“I wish the police would have intervened a little bit sooner,” Guzman told the reporter. “Unfortunately, she did everything right.”

Investigators stated Simpson was apprehended three hours after allegedly assaulting Jessica and one hour after being accused of murdering her, her boyfriend, and her boyfriend’s mother.

If you or someone you care about is a victim of domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

