DC Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint for 100 Bottles of Don Julio

D.C. police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store delivery driver at gunpoint and stole 100 bottles of tequila.

According to investigators, the incident occurred last Tuesday morning at Bowen Discount Liquors, which is located in the 4500 block of Bowen Road Southeast.

Surveillance footage showed two individuals coming in a maroon four-door Nissan Maxima at 11 a.m.

According to police, one suspect approached the delivery driver off-camera, wearing black leggings, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and a mask. The suspect intimidated the driver, telling him, “Back up.” “I have a Draco,” the suspect said, referring to a short-barreled AK-47-style weapon.

The suspect threatened to use the firearm if the driver did not cooperate.

Fearing for his life, the delivery driver followed instructions and walked away from the truck. Before fleeing the scene, the suspect placed 10 cases of Don Julio tequila into a Nissan Maxima.

“It makes me feel bad and sad, but these days you’re not safe anywhere,” remarked a Bowen Discount Liquor employee. “If I saw them one day, I would probably say, ‘Get a job.'”

D.C. police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Anyone with information should call the authorities.

Reference Article