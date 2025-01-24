DOJ: Texas man illegally transported over 2,500 immigrants within six months

Tom Homan, the incoming ‘border czar,’ recently discussed the plans of the Trump administration to commence deportations after the inauguration. He shared his insights during an interview on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

A man from Texas has been sentenced to several years in federal prison for orchestrating a large-scale human smuggling operation that involved thousands of undocumented immigrants.

Isai Orona, also known as “Panda,” has been handed a 54-month prison sentence for his involvement in conspiracy to transport aliens and actually transporting them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas announced this on Wednesday.

Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has been highly effective in apprehending individuals, including undocumented immigrants, who have committed serious crimes. The agency has made hundreds of arrests, targeting individuals involved in heinous offenses.

A man from Texas has been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. He was found guilty of conspiracy to transport aliens and transporting aliens.

According to court documents, it was revealed that Orona was identified as the organizer of the smuggling scheme through WhatsApp communications.

In 2023, he confessed to smuggling over 2,500 illegal immigrants into the United States within a six-month period. During this time, a significant number of these individuals were transported to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Isai Orona, who is also known as “Panda,” has confessed to smuggling over 2,500 illegal immigrants into the United States.

A Guatemalan man who is residing illegally in the United States has been accused of sexually abusing a child in Alabama. Shockingly, he has shown no remorse for his actions, stating, “It is what it is.” This disturbing lack of empathy raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of our communities.

According to his statement, he had a group of drivers who assisted him in smuggling the undocumented immigrants using a fleet of at least 12 vehicles. When Border Patrol agents apprehended one of his accomplices for transporting nine illegal immigrants in El Paso, they found out that the vehicle being used was registered under Orona’s name.

Isai Orona was apprehended in El Paso, Texas for his involvement in smuggling nine illegal immigrants, along with a co-conspirator.

On November 20, 2023, he was apprehended and later admitted his guilt for the mentioned offenses on July 12, 2024.

On top of serving a four and a half-year prison sentence, Orona was also ordered by the court to pay a money judgment of $250,000.

Reference Article