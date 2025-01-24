Former high-ranking DOJ immigration official claims she was dismissed without any justification

In an interview with ABC News, a former high-ranking immigration official from the Justice Department revealed that she was recently removed from her position without any explanation from the new DOJ leadership.

Lauren Alder Reid, a veteran official with over 14 years of experience, was recently ousted from her position as one of the four top officials at the agency responsible for overseeing the U.S. immigration courts.

Reid, in an interview with ABC News, expressed his frustration at the lack of justification given for his termination. He stated that despite having received exceptional performance evaluations for 16 years and never facing any disciplinary actions, administrative leave, or reassignments throughout his career, no specific reasons were provided for his dismissal.

President Donald Trump has recently signed a series of immigration executive orders, following his campaign promise to tighten immigration regulations and reverse policies implemented during the Biden administration. These firings are a direct result of these actions.

Reid, the former assistant director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review’s office of policy, stated that she and the others are exploring all possible courses of action, including legal measures.

“It’s difficult to fathom that such a situation could arise, where any government employee, particularly those who have devoted their careers to serving the public and striving for the betterment of our nation, could be subjected to this,” she expressed.

The Justice Department has around 700 immigration judges who are responsible for determining the legal status of migrants seeking asylum in the United States. At present, there is an unprecedented backlog of 3.5 million cases.

Reid emphasized the urgent need for significant reform to tackle the backlog, stating that “Congress must take action.”

When asked about the message her removal sends to other career officials in the federal government, Reid expressed that employees are feeling fearful.

Reid stated, “If they desired fear, fear is exactly what they shall receive.”

