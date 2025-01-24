Tonawanda resident confesses to stealing more than $440K from employer

A woman from Tonawanda has admitted to committing wire fraud by embezzling more than $440,000 from her employer in Amherst, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Between April 2022 and June 2024, Erin Martin, 52, committed fraud at the business where she held the position of senior staff accountant. As part of her responsibilities, Martin reported to the chief financial officer and made payments for the company’s invoices.

Martin allegedly made unauthorized electronic fund transfers from the business’s bank account, funneling the money directly into her personal bank account. These transfers were disguised as payments on fake invoices, according to officials.

According to the attorney’s office, she transferred a total of $440,395, which she subsequently utilized to cover personal and family expenses.

Martin faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty of wire fraud. The court will determine his sentencing at a later date.

