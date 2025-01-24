Tonawanda resident confesses to stealing more than $440K from employer

Posted by Jan McDonald January 24, 2025

A woman from Tonawanda has admitted to committing wire fraud by embezzling more than $440,000 from her employer in Amherst, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Between April 2022 and June 2024, Erin Martin, 52, committed fraud at the business where she held the position of senior staff accountant. As part of her responsibilities, Martin reported to the chief financial officer and made payments for the company’s invoices.

Martin allegedly made unauthorized electronic fund transfers from the business’s bank account, funneling the money directly into her personal bank account. These transfers were disguised as payments on fake invoices, according to officials.

According to the attorney’s office, she transferred a total of $440,395, which she subsequently utilized to cover personal and family expenses.

Martin faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if found guilty of wire fraud. The court will determine his sentencing at a later date.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.